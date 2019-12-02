Carson Nugget brings new tradition to annual holiday event

The Carson Nugget has started a new holiday tradition. The first gift of the Christmas season will come early on Dec. 6, St. Nicholas Day, as children are invited to adopt a stuffed animal as part of the Silver & Snowflakes Festival of Lights celebration.

Though the Carson Nugget has served hot chocolate for the past 10 years to those who attend the festival, it was 11 year old Kylie DiLullo, daughter of Carson Nugget General Manager Dean DiLullo, who suggested it would be a great idea to collect stuffed animals to give away after the tree lighting ceremony. DiLullo asked FISH to partner with them and a call went out to the community to donate toys for a good cause. As a result, over 400 children brought home a stuffed toy to love and carry them over until Christmas Day. Kids literally dove into the center of the mound of toys to select their favorite.

For those who know the legend of St. Nicholas, December 6th is the day children learn whether they “have been naughty or nice.” in Germany the tradition is to present a child with a switch laden with candies to symbolize they have been good or a bag of coal to symbolize they’ve been naughty. Or, a boot or a shoe is put in front of the fireplace to be filled with goodies for the good and coal for the naughty. In Carson City, all children are good; therefore, they can receive a stuffed toy at the Carson Nugget.

The toys will be available after the tree lighting ceremony. Cookies will be served outside at Laxalt Plaza by the Carson City Downtown Business Association. The Nugget is offering free hot chocolate inside.

The Carson Nugget also has partnered with the non-profit Food for Thought to collect new coats for children ages 5-18 and to put on their first joint Christmas Brunch, Monday, December 23 where the coats will be distributed.