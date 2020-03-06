Carson Tahoe Health Recommends Being Proactive in the Prevention of COVID-19

Carson Tahoe is working closely with Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Hospital Association, Washoe Health District, Nevada State Health Dept. and other community partners to actively monitor the worldwide spread of the respiratory illness COVID-19 (also known as novel coronavirus). In conjunction with several community entities, we have assembled a working group of health professionals and key leaders to discuss preventative and preparedness plans for potential community impacts from the coronavirus.

However, two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nevada at this time, one in Clark County and the other in Washoe County, the immediate risk of COVID-19 to the public is currently low. The tests have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. We are continuously monitoring the situation, and will keep information flowing to the public regarding any changes and precautions residents should take.

Using an abundance of precaution, Carson Tahoe is addressing the potential impact on our community by activating our emergency preparedness procedures. “Carson Tahoe is at the ready to take care of our community should we experience an outbreak of COVID-19,” said Alan Garrett, CEO and President of Carson Tahoe Health. “In the meantime, we encourage the public to do all they can to prevent contracting the disease by practicing social distancing, washing your hands with water and soap frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve and please, stay home if you’re sick. We also ask that you help communicate the importance of these preventive measures to your family, friends and neighbors.”

The many unknowns and uncertainties surrounding the spread of this virus drive speculation and concern. Carson Tahoe Health is committed to providing credible and timely information to our campus community and is working closely with local, state and federal public health agencies to make informed decisions and provide considered guidance. The CDC will provide real-time updates to the public on coronavirus, so please go to The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for more information.

Important information for our community is included below.

Travel: Carson Tahoe Health and other community partners strongly recommend avoiding professional or personal travel to any country with a CDC level 3 or State Department level 4 advisory based on the novel coronavirus. These advisories change frequently and currently include China and South Korea. Italy, Japan and Iran are also experiencing sustained spread of the virus and travelers are encouraged to take precautions if visiting these countries.

If you are traveling internationally, you are encouraged to take basic precautions to prepare for potential disruptions. This includes:

Keeping cellphones fully charged and operational and checking email at least once every day.

Traveling with all key travel documents, including your passport and insurance documents.

Traveling with a full supply of any regular medications, regardless of how long you plan to be away. Prescription medications should be packaged in their original containers.

Protecting yourself: You can protect yourself the same way you would protect for other viruses with a few common-sense practices.

If you are unsure about your symptoms, or whether you should seek medical care, please call the Nurse Health Line at (775)445-8100.

Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Make sure you are cleaning between your fingers and under your nails.

Avoid shaking hands, especially with those who appear to be ill.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible.

Disinfect shared surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

In addition to concerns about the spread of corona virus, flu season is in full swing in Northern Nevada. For your protection, Carson Tahoe Health is asking that you do not visit the hospital unless necessary. Containing viruses are our best defense.

Thank you for helping keep our community safe.