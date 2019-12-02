CC Symphony brings musical joy to holiday event

The first Holiday Treat Concert was held at the community center in 1984, a tradition as beloved today as it was when introduced 36 years ago by David and Elinor Bugli. Since then, they have added even more musical offerings to usher in the season.

As the founder of the Carson City Chamber Orchestra, now the Carson City Symphony, David Bugli has been the music director and conductor of the all-volunteer orchestra annually bringing an eclectic mix of holiday songs to delight those who love holiday music.

The December 15th music selections are in his words, “all inclusive,” featuring the traditional Christian melodies we learned so many years ago, as well as the songs celebrating Hanukkah. New these past few years is the introduction of waltzes brought to life by the Victorian Dancers dressed in Victorian attire. Featured this year is the waltz, “Hank Monk Schottische,” a tribute to the famous stagecoach driver Hank Monk, written by Carson City composer J.P. Meder (1850-1908). Meder lived in Carson City from 1864 until his death in 1908.

Also featured will be the Carson Chamber Singers under the direction of new choral conductor William Belcher. The audience will enjoy the traditional holiday sing-along at the end of the concert.

Preconcert entertainment will be provided by Joyful Noise Carson Children’s Choir beginning at 3 p.m..

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at CCSymphony.com, at the door the day of the event, or at the Nevada Day Store, 716 N. Carson St. Children 18 and under admitted free. $18 general and $15 seniors.