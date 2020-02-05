Chamber director says she’s running for Carson City supervisor

Ronni Hannaman is running to be Carson City’s next Ward 2 supervisor.

“As a former small business owner and the executive director of the Carson City Chamber for the past 14 years, I feel I am uniquely qualified to make the right decisions to continue the momentum of the past 11 years,” Hannaman told the Nevada Appeal. “It is my goal to continue to move this city in which I live, work, play, and love in the right direction to further enhance our quality of life and to ensure we continue to grow and prosper in all parts of the city.”

Hannaman would replace Supervisor Brad Bonkowski, a supervisor since 2012, who is not seeking re-election. No one else in the ward has declared for the seat, but candidates don’t officially file for election until March 2-13.

Hannaman said she agrees with Mayor Bob Crowell, who recently delivered his final State of the City address, that roads maintenance, affordable housing, and homelessness are all issues facing the city.

And she sees other challenges.

“Drugs among our youth is a major issue we must address. Under former Mayor Marv Teixeira, I was part of his meth task force to educate all on the effects of meth,” she said. “We do have Partnership Carson City to address drugs in school and a very active Sheriff’s Street Enforcement Team, but this is a city-wide issue that needs more attention because it is not going to get better anytime soon.”

There is also the inevitable economic downturn ahead, she said.

“Preparing for a possible recession should be of uppermost concern. Carson City has had its ups and downs through the years, and I think the last recession came with such a force, we were unprepared. It is important that we better weather the possible coming storm,” said Hannaman.

Another priority is boosting tourism.

“With more tourism comes more quality of life opportunities for locals. We want more entertainment opportunities, more choices in dining and shopping and that all comes with a steady stream of visitors who fill the void when we don’t fill restaurants or shop daily,” she said.

During Hannaman’s tenure, the Chamber bought its own building in 2014, established an artisan shop there for local artists’ work, revamped the Leadership Institute, and produced the popular Silver/Snowflake Festival of Lights. The Chamber also came up with the idea to create a public space on Third Street, now known as McFadden Plaza, and recently raised more than $20,000 to renovate the Bob Boldrick Theater lobby in the Community Center.

Hannaman serves on the city’s Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee and previously served on the Culture and Tourism Authority.

She moved to Carson City in 1998 and opened a boutique in Telegraph Square the following year. Before that, she was director of visitor marketing for the San Diego Convention & Visitors Bureau and owned her own travel agency there. For 10 years prior to that, Hannaman was president of the Pennsylvania Travel Council in Harrisburg, Penn.

The local offices in the upcoming election are mayor, Ward 2 and Ward 4 supervisors, and school trustees for districts 2, 5, and 7. Supervisor John Barrette, current Ward 4 supervisor, said last year that he will likely not run again.

Two other people have so far declared their candidacies, Supervisor Lori Bagwell and Aaron Sims, who are both running for mayor.