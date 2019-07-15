Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada renovations approved by Historic Resources Commission

The Historic Resources Commission on Thursday approved a revised plan for renovations at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada.

The museum initially planned to add a play area outside with fencing, and the HRC previously approved it. But, then the State Historic Preservation Office, which has a covenant on the property, saw the designs and would not allow the fencing.

“We wanted higher fencing for the play area,” for the children’s safety, said Benjamin Korn, executive director at the museum, “and that would obstruct the view of the building.”

The new design includes cobblestone pavers, benches and picnic tables.

The HRC took no action and requested more information on an item about Lompa Ranch.

Homebuilder Ryder Homes is preparing a technical report to determine if the flood channels required to build a residential subdivision there will have an adverse effect on the property, which may be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

The HRC was informed as a consulting agency. The panel requested more information on the channels and irrigation ditches on the property.

The commission also approved several residential projects in Carson City’s historic district: landscaping changes at 402 Thompson St., an addition at 500 Mountain St., and a shed and wall at 602 W. Spear St.