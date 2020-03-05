Climate change topic of Carson City forum

Sierra Nevada Forums’ next event takes on climate change and action on March 10 with a panel of speakers including a couple of nationally-known experts.

Katherine Hayhoe is an atmospheric scientist at Texas Tech University, where she is director of the Climate Science Center. She was named to Foreign Policy’s list of 100 Global Thinkers for the second time and recognized as a United Nations Champion of the Earth in the category of Science and Innovation.

Michael Dettinger, a nationally-renowned hydrologist and a climatologist who specializes in the climate of the Sierra Nevada, will moderate the panel.

The panel also includes Brad Crowell, director, Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, who will talk about policies and programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Nevada. Lynne Barker, city of Reno’s sustainability manager, will talk about Reno’s sustainability and climate action plan. And Chas Macquarie, member of the Carson City Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, will recap the current state of climate legislation at the federal level.

The event is free and will be held at 6 p.m. in the Brewery Arts Center’s Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

For information, call 775-721-1731.