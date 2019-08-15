Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association holding poker run Saturday

The Northern Nevada Chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is holding its second annual poker run Saturday, Aug. 17.

Spokesman Bill Brehler said the purpose is to raise money to help veterans and their families.

He said the poker run is open to not only motorcycles but all vehicles and non veterans are welcome to join as well.

The run starts at 10 a.m., Saturday at Reno’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 255 VFW Historic Lane, in Reno. Brehler said rider and drivers will go from there to the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley then down U.S. 50 through the Dayton corridor to Carson City.

Several stops are scheduled along the way including at Slidin Clydes pub in Stagecoach and Carson City’s Battle Born Harley Davidson dealership. Then the riders will head north, finishing at the Reno VFW where they started.

Brehler said entry is $25 a person.

This is the second annual event hosted by the association, a national organization dedicated to helping veterans of all U.S. military services.