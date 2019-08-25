Cool School Renewal gives 10 Carson City children fresh starts for 2019

Capital City C.I.R.C.L.E.S. Initiative’s Cool School Renewal event showcased school makeovers for 10 Carson City children on the front steps of the First United Methodist Church on Aug. 17.

In addition to getting new clothes, shoes and backpacks, the children, whose parents are participants in the initiative’s program, received new haircuts donated by the Cutting Edge salon.

Helping to further raise community awareness for the C.I.R.C.L.E.S. Initiative, Carson City School District Superintendent Richard Stokes and Sheriff Kenneth Furlong spoke in support of the nonprofit organization and its grassroots-level efforts to help raise people out of poverty.

“It reduces the barriers or obstacles that our children are presented as they go through school,” Furlong said, “and gives them a more inviting and inclusive feeling inside of themselves.”

Revealing their new makeover looks to the crowd of family and friends offered each child an individual “wow” moment, and new material tools to help them forge internal self-confidence and a positive place amongst their school peers, the community and beyond.

The C.I.R.C.L.E.S. Initiative, operational since 2009, is an individual program that matches Champions striving up across socioeconomic lines with Allies that foster mutually supportive relationships.

“I use the Initiative’s program and the network of C.I.R.C.L.E.S. members to progress my plight in a positive direction,” said event Coordinator and C.I.R.C.L.E.S. Initiative Phase II Champion Susan Zana Akin. “Together with my Ally, I set realistic, feasible goals, identify the obstacles to reaching my goals and ways to get over the obstacles. It’s a very individual program; everyone has their own plight and path upward.”

To learn more about the Capital City C.I.R.C.L.E.S. Initiative, its program and opportunities, contact Tom Blake, program manager, at 775-883-6506 or capitalcitycircles@gmail.com.