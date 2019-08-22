Corvettes converge on Carson City

As many as 150 Corvettes were expected by Thursday afternoon at Michael Hohl’s Chevrolet dealership.

Reno Corvette Club Treasurer Ben Milander said Hohl is a big sponsor of the club and was hosting lunch for the members as they begin the biennial caravan to the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky.

He said as many as 10,000 Corvettes from around the country and Canada will converge on the plant where their beloved cars are made. They do it every two years.

Milander said the Hohl dealership is the first stop and gathering point for not only the Reno club but Corvette clubs from around the West.

After lunch, they were headed for the Fallon Naval Air Station where about 73 of the cars were scheduled for a tour.

Milander said it will take them three days to get to Kentucky. While he said he owns more than one vet, he’ll be driving the newer one — a red 2009.