Creation seminar by publishers of Creation Illustrated Magazine

The publishers of Creation Illustrated magazine, which readers call “The Christian answer to National Geographic,” will conduct a Creation Seminar focussing on object lessons, facts, and life-changing parables covering each day of the Creation week at chronicled in the book of Genesis.

The free event for all ages begins November 1, at 7 p.m. at the Carson City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 405 E College Pkwy, Carson City, Nevada. Three more sessions occur on Saturday Nov. 2, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. Study guides, children’s lessons and handouts, gifts to those attending 3 or more meetings, and a mid-day Saturday meal are included at no charge.

Homeschoolers, Bible students, Creationists, evolutionists, and members of other faiths are encouraged to attend. For questions call (775) 882-3541. To learn more about the speakers go to https://www.creationillustrated.com/.