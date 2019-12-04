Cyclist Greg LeMond up for the Congressional Gold Medal

Cyclist Greg LeMond, who was raised in Reno, has been nominated to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced the bill pointing to LeMond’s career not only in cycling but his contributions as an activist, role model and community leader.

At age 18, LeMond became the youngest cyclist in history to be selected for the U.S. men’s Olympic team.

During his professional career he won the Tour de France three times. In his 1986 victory, he became the first American and first non-European to win that race.

Masto said LeMond has contributed time and effort to numerous causes from childhood sports to victims of sexual assault and those suffering childhood illnesses.

“He exemplifies both Nevadans’ independence and their devotion to community,” she said.

Several other senators have signed on to support the bill.