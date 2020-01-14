DA announces sentence in Dayton’s fatal hit and run case

Lyon County district attorney Stephen B. Rye announced Tuesday that the Third Judicial District Court sentenced James Parisi, 39, of Dayton to the maximum sentence of 20 years in the Nevada State Prison with parole eligibility after seven years on one count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Parisi pleaded guilty on Nov. 13, 2019.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 15, 2019, Parisi was driving up Six Mile Canyon Road while Michael Kuntz, 59, was walking down with his dogs. Parisi veered left of center, crossing over the roadway and fatally striking Kuntz. Parisi then fled the scene.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation and located a suspect vehicle. The identity of Parisi was known shortly thereafter. The sheriff’s office apprehended Parisi the same day.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division led the investigation with the assistance of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol, Multidisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Brian Haslem prosecuted the case for the Lyon County District Attorney.