Dayton man killed during Saturday’s crash at Deer Run Road in Carson City

A 47-year-old Dayton man died in a crash on Highway 50 and Deer Run Road in Carson City on Saturday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified, Justin King, as the victim of the crash at 3:45 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows a white 1995 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on US-50 approaching Deer Run Road, according to NHP. A Ford Ranger, driven by King, and a silver Toyota Prius were both eastbound on US-50 approaching Deer Run Road, when the westbound Crown Victoria crossed into the eastbound travel lanes and struck the Ford Ranger head-on, forcing the Ranger to roll.

The NHP is looking for witnesses to the crash. If you have any information, contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference NHP Case #191100159.