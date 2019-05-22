Democratic Memorial Day luncheon to feature local military historian

World War II historian and author Ken Beaton will be the featured speaker at Monday’s Carson City Democrats’ Memorial Day luncheon. He will narrate a slide show of photographs taken on his visits to American memorials and military cemeteries across Europe, including some ties to his own family.

A native of Lynn, Mass., Beaton is a retired Nevada secondary school teacher. The Nevada Appeal has published more than 100 of his commentaries, and many of his history articles have been published in Nevada and Nevada in the West magazines. In his latest book, he tells the remarkable story of his uncle Richard’s final mission at Monte la Difensa, Italy, during which he was killed in action on Dec. 3, 1943. Inside Richard’s helmet was found a photograph of his young nephew, Kenneth Beaton.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the banquet room of Carson City’s Round Table on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. Sponsored by the Democratic Men’s Committee, these luncheons help keep the lights on at Carson City’s Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more are gratefully accepted but not required. All are welcome.

For information, contact Rich Dunn at 775-434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.