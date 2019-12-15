Update: Operations are back to normalOriginal: Dispatch centers in Douglas, Lyon suffer outages

1:40 p.m. update: Carson Sheriff Ken Furlong said operations are back to normal in Douglas and Lyon.

11 a.m.: Carson City is handling calls to dispatch centers from both Douglas and Lyon county sheriff’s offices today (Sunday) after dispatch operations in both those counties went down late last night, cutting off calls for help from the public.

Carson Sheriff Ken Furlong said under their emergency operating plan, calls from both those centers have been transferred to the Carson City dispatch center.

Furlong said the public won’t notice anything wrong because the transfers are automatic and no emergency calls are being missed.

He said AT&T has been working on the problem since about midnight but that he has no information about what caused the outages. He said Douglas and Lyon dispatchers have moved up to Carson City and he added staff to handle some of the increased load.

“All agencies have operational plans on how to back one another up,” he said.

While Furlong said there are reports other areas are also having outages as well but Washoe Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Harmon said the combined Reno/Washoe dispatch facility near the Parr Boulevard sheriff’s complex hasn’t suffered any problems at this point.