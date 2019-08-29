Eagle Scout project will refresh ‘C’ on C-Hill in Carson City

Calling all volunteers to help restore the “C” on “C” Hill.

Gabe Crossman, a 17-year-old senior at Carson High School and member of Troop 45, will be refreshing the “C” for his Eagle Scout and senior class projects at 7 a.m. Sept. 7. Seniors from the Class of 2019 moved the rocks to form “TJ3” in memory of their classmate Timmy Jones.

“I recognize how meaningful the ‘TJ3’ memorial was for Timmy Jones’ friends and family,” Crossman said. “In order to preserve it, I asked volunteers to take aerial drone video of it so that his family and friends can have it.”

Volunteer Raymond Medeiros hiked up to the “C” and took the drone video, and volunteer Dan Davis created the video that can be viewed on YouTube.

Crossman, however, points out that the “C” is a landmark for Carson City and should be restored, especially before Nevada Day. He has worked with John Costello, a ranger with Carson City Open Space, and other members at the Open Space Department, to work through the details of his project plan.

Crossman estimates he will need about 40 to 50 people to help remove weeds and bushes in the area and to reposition the rocks back into the “C.” He notes that more than half of the rocks have been removed from the “C” shape. While he is asking fellow classmates in the school’s National Honor Society, Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and his cross country and swim teams to assist in his project, he also is welcoming assistance from members of the community. Those who would like to volunteer should be physically fit and in good health as the hike up to the “C” is a steep, strenuous hike.

“It’s just about .7 mile, but there’s over a 700-foot elevation gain,” Crossman notes. “Volunteers should wear sturdy hiking shoes, long pants and sleeves, sun protection (hats and sunscreen) and work gloves.”

Volunteers also should bring their own filled water bottles. Crossman will provide water for refilling water bottles and refreshments. All volunteers also will be required to sign a waiver before participating in the project. Volunteers should meet at the trailhead on McKay Drive at 7 a.m. Sept. 7 to check in. Parking will be available at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1331 McKay Drive.