Eagle Valley school boundaries go before Carson City school board

The Carson City School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday will take possible action to change Eagle Valley Middle School’s boundaries for students promoting from or living within Fremont Elementary School’s attendance zones beginning with the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year.

The proposal, first publicly announced in a community meeting at Eagle Valley in November, is the district’s first step toward addressing anticipated growth between now and 2025.

The school district has been working with city officials on student population projections as more housing developments are announced. The city’s Board of Supervisors recently approved the Andersen Ranch tentative map, expected to bring about 200 housing units and adding 63 students overall to the district.

Fritsch Elementary School also will feel the impact at the elementary level, and Carson Middle will receive the brunt for the older grades.

In November, Superintendent Richard Stokes told those who attended the Eagle Valley meeting the plan was to add 10 classrooms to the Eagle Valley campus plus the extra office space for teachers.

The school board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sierra Room of the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.