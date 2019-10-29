Eagle’s View Open Space favored as name for newest Carson City property

A recent Carson City land acquisition may soon be called Eagle’s View Open Space.

The Open Space Advisory Committee this week voted to recommend the name to the Board of Supervisors for 206 acres between Ash and Vicee canyons purchased last year from Gerald and Luann Hamm.

The city sought public input and several names were suggested in a survey. Eagle Ridge Open Space received more than 42 percent of the 143 surveyed. Respondents also suggested more than 30 other names, including Battle Born Basin, Kit Carson Open Space, Ormsby Overlook and a few irreverent names.

One suggestion was Eagle’s View Open Space, which is what the committee decided on because the property does not include a ridge.

The committee also heard an update on the parking lot for the Waterfall Trailhead, part of a $3.7 million project to improve Kings Canyon Road.

The parking lot will likely include 30 spaces for cars and two for trailers as well as a toilet.

Two adjacent property owners spoke during public comment advocating for moving the trailhead and toilet if possible.

“We’d like the restroom as far away as possible,” said Ken Stokes. “And kids sometimes go there at night to party. It would be nice if the parking lot could be locked.”

The Stokes’ driveway may be realigned as part of the project because it currently drops off into the parking lot as designed.

The project is being designed by Central Federal Lands, but Bruce Scott, committee chair, said he hoped the city could represent the homeowners.

“We’re happy to be an advocate for balance, for the residents’ comments, which seem reasonable, to be reflected in that design,” said Scott.

The committee also heard a recap of the recent work to restore the C on C Hill from Gabe Crossman, the Eagle Scout who conducted the project, as well as Ryan Cooley’s upcoming Scout project to revegetate the burned area along Sierra Vista Lane at Silver Saddle Ranch.

“It looks nice and crisp,” said Scott, referring to the C on C Hill. “That’s a nice project and something that is highly visible in the community.”