Edible Pedal 100 returns in September

May is National Bike Month. What a great time to announce a wonderful bike event for individuals and families.

The Edible Pedal 100, set for Sept. 15, is an event sponsored by the Reno Sunrise Rotary Club to benefit numerous local nonprofit organizations and groups. The event is a fun-oriented ride to enjoy the Northern Nevada outdoors with multiple food/rest stops. The ride varies from a casual 10 miles to a challenging 150 kilometers.

Whether you bike to work or school, pump those pedals to preserve your health or the environment or simply to explore your community, National Bike Month is an opportunity to celebrate the unique power of the bicycle and the many reasons people ride.

Some of the beneficiaries of the ride are Rotary Youth Exchange, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and Rotary Middle School Leadership Program. We’ve awarded scholarships to Washoe County AACT (Academy of Art, Careers and Technology), Hug High School, Carson High School, Douglas High School and the UNR chapter of Sigma Nu. We support the Rotary high school speech and music contests and Virginia Palmer Elementary School. Additionally, we’ve donated to Reno Bike Project, Tahoe Pyramid Bikeway, Lake Tahoe Backcountry Bike Patrol and Washoe Amateur Radio Emergency Service.

Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build good will and peace in the world.

Rotary Club of Reno Sunrise is one of eight Rotary clubs in the Reno-Sparks area. Our membership includes an eclectic mix of 50-plus business and professional leaders from a wide variety of industries and groups.