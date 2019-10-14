Education and public safety team for school safety summit

The state Departments of Education and Public Safety are partnering to present the second annual summit on school safety.

The event will run from Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 24 at Whitney Peak Hotel on North Virginia Street in Reno. The sessions start at 7:30 a.m. each day and runs until 5 p.m. The event is free.

The event is titled the National Summit of State Tip Lines: Intersection of law enforcement, education and mental health. The event is open to parents, teachers community leaders, healthcare professionals, social workers as well as the media and others involved in education and interested in school safety.

A spokesman said those attending can expect deliberations on preventing school shootings, lessons learned since Columbine and best practices for creating safe schools through law enforcement policies and mental health education.

The keynote speaker is Peter Langman, Ph.D. who will discuss preventing school shootings.

For information on how to register, contact debbiewilliams@doe,nv.gov or call 687-9173.