Elks Lodge, Girl Scout troops honor nation in Flag Day ceremony

Carson City Elks Lodge 2177 held its annual Flag Day ceremony on June 14 together with several other community organizations.

The Carson City Host Lions Club, which is the oldest service club in Carson City, presented flags and brochures explaining facts about the flag to all the attendees at the Elks Flag Day ceremony. Girl Scout troops 317, leading this event, and 105, 164, 35 and 180 presented each flag in conjunction with Donna Peacocke’s telling of the history of each flag. Carol Park explained the symbolic story of the folding of the flag as the Carson City Emblem Club 507 folded the flag.

The Elks, a patriotic organization, read the history of how their organization’s involvement culminated into what is now celebrated nationally as Flag Day, which is a required annual ceremony by all Elks lodges to honor the nation’s flag.

Refreshments were served after the ceremony by the Emblem Club. Later that evening, a dinner was cooked and served by Mike Santos, Sr. and Jr. along with Ray Lavatai’s help.