Emergency communications contracts go to Carson City supervisors

The Board of Supervisors will consider several large contracts Thursday.

A 10-year, $5.1 million agreement is back before the supervisors after first being discussed in May, when staff was directed to make some changes to it.

The interlocal agreement with the Nevada Department of Transportation would give Carson City police and firefighters access to the Statewide Public Safety Radio Communications System. The city would pay NDOT annually for each radio that is registered and activated on the radio system in exchange for unlimited air time.

At the meeting in May, both Sheriff Ken Furlong and Fire Chief Sean Slamon said the current system is maxed out and they both supported a move to the statewide system.

The board will also consider spending $1.2 million to buy new radio equipment, including 255 radios. According to the staff report, this is separate from the statewide radio system contract with NDOT, but the equipment is compatible.

The supervisors will vote whether to purchase 29 new vehicles for various city departments for $2.1 million.

There are also several other smaller contracts on the agenda, including two more related to the radio system for $458,562 and $119,840, and two other, one for $146,810 for additional voting equipment and another for $87,703 for an asset management needs assessment.

The board will consider two proposals for an affordable housing project on Butti Way on 6.31 acres of land owned by the city.

The two responders to the request for proposal, Pala Seek LLC and the Carson City Veterans’ Village Coalition Group, will present their project proposals after which the board may select one and direct staff to work with the developer.

The supervisors will decide whether to sell several parcels in the medical area to Carson Tahoe Regional Healthcare and to deposit the proceeds, $905,000, in the stormwater fund for drainage work on the South Carson Street project. The parcels were originally purchased as part of a larger property acquisition to build detention basins and were not needed.

The Board of Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.