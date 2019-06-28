Epic Rides kicks off in downtown Carson City

Street racing was legal Friday night as the pro women and men took to the streets of downtown Carson City for El Yucateco Pro Fat Tire Crit.

On the women’s side Sofia Gomez Villafane led for a large part of the 20-minute-plus, three-lap race. The overall standings leader was caught and passed with about two laps to go. In the end, Haley Batten took the win.

On the men’s side, Keegan Swenson took the win in a tightly-contested race from start to finish.

Epic Rides continues Saturday in starting at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Carson City.

The following road closures are in place:

The only full closure will be Carson Street from E. Proctor to Fifth streets until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

N. Mountain Street will be closed between Robinson and Washington streets 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

W. Robinson Street will be closed between Mountain and Minnesota streets 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

W. Robinson Street will be closed between N. Phillips Street and Nevada Street 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

N. Phillips Street will be closed between Telegraph and Robinson streets 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

W. Spear Street will be closed between N. Phillips and Nevada streets 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

N. Minnesota Street will be closed between Spear and Robinson streets 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

W. Telegraph Street will be closed between N. Phillips and Nevada streets 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nevada Street will be closed between Second and Spear streets 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nevada Street will be closed between Second and Robinson streets 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

W. Musser Street will be closed between Nevada and Carson streets 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

King Street will be closed between Nevada and Curry streets 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

W. Second Street will be closed between Nevada and Carson streets 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Curry Street will be closed between Second and Musser streets 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.