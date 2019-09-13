Escapee from Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City recaptured in Reno

James Park

Scott Kelley

The prison inmate who escaped the Stewart Conservation Camp a month ago has been recaptured in Reno.

James Park, 51, disappeared August 18. He was taken into custody Wednesday after a confrontation with a security guard at an RV Park in Reno. Both Park and the guard were transported to the hospital.

Park was sentenced by a Washoe District Court judge in June of this year for attempted burglary and uttering a forged instrument. He was serving 12-36 months.