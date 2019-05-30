Farmers market coupons available for Carson City low-income seniors

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Inc. (RSVP) has free Farmers Market coupons for Carson City low-income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

“The SFMNP is a cooperative effort provided by RSVP, the USDA, the Nevada Department of Agriculture, and the State of Nevada Division for Aging and Disability Services.” said Susan Haas, Executive Director & C.E.O. “RSVP distributes these coupons each year to ensure that low income seniors, who may not be able to afford fresh produce, have the opportunity to enjoy the bounty of the farmers markets. Our goal is to increase consumption of healthy locally grown fruits, vegetables, fresh unprocessed herbs, and honey, which all supplement the nutritional needs of elders in Carson City.”

On June 13 coupon booklets will be distributed at the Carson City Community Center, Bob Boldrick Theater Lobby, located at 851 E. William Street, from 9 a.m. to noon or until the coupons are gone. Each senior can receive only 1 coupon booklet per season and must meet income and residence guidelines stated below. Each coupon book contains 15 $2.00 coupons for a total of $30.00 which can be used at the Carson City Farmers Market. The market is open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 3rd & Curry St. or coupons may be used at any other Nevada Farmers Market displaying the appropriate signage. Once the booklets are claimed, they can’t be replaced if lost or damaged.

In order to qualify for coupons, you must be a Nevada resident, 60 years of age or older, and must have an income that doesn’t exceed $22,459 annually ($1,872/month) for a household of 1 or $30,451 annually ($2,538/month) for a household of 2. We’re able to give one set of coupons per person.

You’ll need to present a Nevada ID or a Nevada Driver’s License showing a Carson City residence in order to receive coupons and must sign the self-certification form at the distribution site. Non-senior friends or family members may pick up the coupon booklet for a homebound senior but will need to have the senior’s identification and a note authorizing them to receive the coupons. For more information about this program, or to find out about RSVP services for seniors, please call RSVP at (775) 687-4680 ext. 0, or visit http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org.