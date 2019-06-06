Fees for Carson City rifle range discussed but no vote

The Range Task Force met Wednesday to consider a fee schedule for the Carson Rifle and Pistol Range, but took no action when not enough members were present to take a vote.

The group discussed a draft schedule that would include a day rate to use the range charged per car, annual passes for individuals with a lower fee for Carson City residents and a higher fee for all other users, fees for group reservations by clubs and businesses, and free use of the range for veterans who are 50 percent disabled. The amounts discussed were preliminary and included $5 for a day pass and $75 or $50 for an annual pass for Carson City shooters.

But, three panel members left during the meeting, leaving the committee with six members, not enough for a quorum to vote or deliberate further so the fee schedule will come back to the task force’s next meeting.

Also at the next meeting the task force will discuss making an assessment of who’s using the range and what portions of it, requested by member Nick Fontanez.

“Over 80 percent of the people brought no targets, over half of those are not Carson City residents,” said Chris Carver, president, Carson Rifle and Pistol Club, during public comment after the discussion of the fee schedule. “I think you’re putting the cart before the horse here. How are you going to operate the range safely three months from now?”

The club has a short-term agreement to operate the range and provides volunteer range safety officers during public use hours. The city’s 2020 fiscal year budget also added a full-time range master for the range.

But that would still leave a need for volunteer RSOs for some hours and Carver and another club volunteer both said the volunteers work would need to be reciprocated through free use of the range after a certain amount of volunteer time.

Before the fee schedule, an information-only item was presented by Kristy Scott, owner, Battle Born Ammunition & Firearms, who wanted to comment on the range’s interim plan for operations while work is being done to reopen the range seven days a week.

The interim plan allows public use on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with RSOs provided by the club, which can use half of the long range for four hours two Sundays a month as reciprocity, and on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-7:45 p.m. with officers provided by Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

“I thought the task force was here to get the range back open for the public and I don’t see that happening,” said Scott.