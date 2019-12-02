Festivities extended through Saturday with free train rides at Mills Park

Today’s children are as excited as the kids of yore to be able to ride a train. And, to ride the train as the Grinch’s special guest will create warm memories for life.

This year, weather permitting, we are introducing a brand new addition to the Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights! To extend the magic, all children will be able to ride the miniature Carson & Mills Park Railroad free between 11 am – 2 pm.

The Grinch will be on hand to welcome young riders, so we’ve dubbed this the Millsville RR taking a page out of the toy train stolen by the Grinch in Whoville since this is a miniature train perfectly sized for children.

The Carson & Mills Park RR is a 2-foot narrow gauge train operated by a replica diesel switcher engine. The ride through the parks takes approximately 15 minutes.

Free rides are offered Saturday only beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. -weather permitting. Santa needs to get ready for his North Pole gig. So, pray for fair weather, and the Grinch will welcome you at the railroad station where there will be free cookies and hot chocolate in the cozy waiting room. Photos welcome. There’s plenty of free parking off Seely Loop accessed off Saliman across from Carson High School.

Other holiday train experiences families will love is the incredibly successful Polar Express departing from the Eastgate Depot in Carson City and the Candy Cane Express operating from the cozy station in Virginia City. These trains are so popular they could be sold out, so call or go online for ticket information. The Nevada State Railroad Museum will be operating their popular Santa Trains three weekends beginning December 7.