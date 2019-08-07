Finalists to be interviewed for Carson City Library director position

The finalists for the director of the Carson City Library position will be interviewed during a board meeting Friday evening, with a portion dedicated to questions from the public.

Interviews will begin in the Sierra Room of the Carson City Community Center at 1:30 p.m., with the final candidate’s interview beginning at 4:30 p.m.

After a brief recess, the Carson City Library Board will reconvene at 6 p.m. when the final four candidates will take questions from the public.

The board is expected to make a selection around 7 p.m.

The four finalists are Lavinia Busch, Tod Colegrove, Marta Wiggins and Gail Zachariah.

Busch is the head of access services at California Institute of the Arts in Valencia, a position she’s held since 2012.

She was also the Performing Arts Librarian at Cal Arts. She was a recent participant in the Library Leadership Institute at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Busch is an author and also owns and publishes through Mystic Cookie Publishing.

Colegrove is the administrator of the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records.

He was formerly the director of the DeLaMare Library at the University of Nevada Reno, on the @One Learning Commons development team at the Knowledge Center and served as faculty for the Honors College and Physics department at UNR.

He has also worked in the telecommunications industry and computer systems administration.

Wiggins is the branch manager of the La Crescenta branch of the Los Angeles County Library Systems, which received the 2019 Library of the Year award for the LA County Library Systems. She was also the managing director for the Institute of Intensive English in Hawaii.

Gail Zachariah has been the head of engagement, outreach and youth services for the Keen Public Library in New Hampshire since 2000 and has been recognized for outstanding service to youth.

She has previously served as the technical services librarian at the Springfield Town Library in Vermont, library consultant for the Ohio Valley Area Libraries and youth services librarian at the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

This is the second round of interviews in the search for the new Carson City Library director.

Board trustees decided to go back to the drawing board after determining in the May 30 meeting to offer the position to Cyndi O, director of the Nevada Library Cooperative.

However, O turned down the offer. It was then extended to alternate Joe Schweiss, library director in Bullitt County, Ken., who also declined.

The new director will replace Sena Loyd, who resigned the post in February to take a job in the private sector. Loyd served in the position since January 2014.

The salary for the position ranges from $102,731 to $164,361 annually.