Fire erupts in Carson City apartment under construction Sunday night

Firemen responded to a blaze late Sunday night that started in a small apartment complex under construction off Little Lane.

Courtesy Sean Slamon

Fire Chief Sean Slamon said the call came in just after 11:15 p.m. at 900 Centerville Drive. When crews arrived, he said one unit under construction was fully involved and the fire was spreading to connected units.

A total of 25 personnel responded with four engines, one ladder truck and four rescue ambulances.

He said investigators are at the scene today.

“We still don’t have a cause or exact origin,” Slamon said adding that the estimated loss is $225,000.

“They did a great job considering fire conditions and the fact the complex was under construction,” he said.

Exposed framing can burn more rapidly than structures with a lot more finish work in place to slow the spread of flames.

Slamon said mutual aid from other agencies was used to cover the rest of the city while his crews battled the blaze.

He said this fire follows an unrelated fire at the Carson City dump that consumed about two acres on Friday. He said that fire was challenging because, “it was fairly dense material.” After about 15 firemen knocked that fire down, Public Works crews kept an eye on it over the weekend, hitting any hot spots.

He said there was a flare up at one point, but it was the same fire, not a second dumpsite blaze.

Public Works has a bulldozer line around that area to prevent fire from spreading if there is another flare up.

“It’s nice to see all the city departments working together,” he said.