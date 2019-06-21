Fire reported at Carson City landfill

Smoke that could be seen above Carson City east of the community was coming from a fire the Carson City landfill on Friday evening.

Carson City Park Ranger John Costello, who was monitoring the road heading into the landfill, said the fire was within the landfill. He said the cause of the fire was unknown.

“We know that there’s something burning, that’s about it,” Costello said. At about 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene.

The Carson Rifle and Pistol Range located nearby the landfill was closed at the time.