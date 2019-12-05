Fog, rain and snow for Carson City this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement ahead of a projected weekend storm and extended a dense fog advisory to Friday morning.

The NWS says fog will reduce visibility to less than one-quarter mile in Carson City and Carson Valley, with the advisory now in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

Then, beginning Friday afternoon, the latest storm in the area will bring rain turning to snow and last through much of the weekend.

“This storm will bring another round of heavy, wet snow to the high Sierra and rain for the lower elevations,” the NWS said in a statement available here, with snow levels expected to fall late Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

“If you have plans to travel through the Sierra this weekend, make sure to watch the weather forecast closely and be prepared for treacherous travel across the Sierra.”

The NWS Forecast:

Thursday night: Widespread fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Widespread fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday night: Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Rain. High near 47. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday night: Rain before 4 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.