Free Naloxone training course in Carson City

The public is invited to a free course at the Partnership Carson City office to learn life-saving measures when faced with possible overdose.

The 30-minute class will teach participants how to use the nasal spray Naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The course will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Partnership Carson City, 1925 N. Carson St.

Hannah McDonald, director of Partnership Carson City, said the training is valuable for almost anyone.

“Naloxone is not just for the addict,” she said. “It’s for anyone who has opioids in their household. It could be used to save the life of someone who has accidentally ingested it, such as a child or even a pet.”

Participants will leave with a sample of Naloxone as well as a kit for safe disposal of prescription and other drugs in the home.

RSVPs are recommended but not required. Contact Diana Alonso at (775) 841-4730 extension 204 or diana@pcccarson.org to register.