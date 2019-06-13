Free pet adoptions available Friday and Saturday

Hundreds of dogs and cats are waiting at local animal shelters and rescue groups in Nevada, where pet adoptions will be free Friday and Saturday during Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days. All adoption fees are waived for pets going to new homes thanks to a grant from Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

To find a list of participating organizations, including those in Carson City, visit http://www.maddiespetprojectnevada.org. All adoption locations, complete with photos of dogs and cats waiting for new homes, are featured on the website.