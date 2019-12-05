Fundraiser for Willow Bill in Carson City on Sunday

A fundraiser for Willow Bill is set from 5-9 p.m. Sunday at A to Zen, 1803 N. Carson St. in Carson City

Local artist Willow Bill has created the project and continues to teach and inspire our children, even as he has been battling Stage 4 cancer this autumn. After enduring numerous rounds of chemotherapy, Bill has recently undergone surgery in his battle for health. Bill has been hard at work throughout, and the herd is fully distributed throughout Northern Nevada.

The Willow Bill Fundraiser promises to be a highlight of the holiday season, complete with family-friendly activities, esteemed local entertainment, an old-fashioned cakewalk, raffle prizes, food and refreshments, and hand-crafted (or decorate-your-own) Christmas ornaments for sale.

The entertainment lineup is complete, and will feature fiddler Lolli Jones with pianist Nancy Barker, and longtime local favorite singer/guitarist Craig Fletcher with Rocky Tatarelli on saxophone. Other local musicians and luminaries are expected to be in attendance.

Local talent and emcee “Brother Dan” Palmer says, “the room will be filled with love.”

Complete details available on Facebook at the Willow Bill Fundraiser page.