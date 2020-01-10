Fundraiser set for Carson City Sheriff’s search and rescue

The Carson City sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team has set a fundraiser for Jan. 24 at the Carson Elks Lodge.

A spokesman said the event will begin with a donation from the Elks Lodge to the team.

Diners will have their choice of beef Stroganoff or chicken Marsala. Tickets are $20 per person. Cocktails are at 5 p.m. with dinner after the presentation of the Elks Lodge donation.

After dinner, there will be a fundraising auction featuring a number of prizes including a day cruise with lunch and beverages on Lake Tahoe, a four-night, five-day stay in a condo at Mammoth Ski and Racquet Club, a guided shooting experience with lunch, a .308 Marlin rifle and a full size barbecue.

Tickets are available at the lodge bar or by calling 882-2177.