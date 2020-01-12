Fundraiser to save Adele’s building in Carson City short of goal

The Carson City Historical Society and others continue to work under deadline on efforts to save the historic building known as Café at Adele’s.

The society recently set up a GoFundMe page and is accepting direct donations to cover the costs of moving the 145-year-old building from Carson Street to a new location before March 1 to save it from demolition.

So far, the society has raised close to $6,000 — $3,745 via http://www.gofundme.com/f/cchistoricalsociety-save-adeles and another $2,000 in direct donations, said Jeff Loflin, the society’s president.

The society has not calculated the costs of moving the building, but set a goal of $100,000 on the online fundraiser.

“Our role is to support whomever wants to move it,” said Loflin.

The funds would come with some strings. The society hasn’t delineated the exact requirements, but to receive the money the building’s new owner would need to keep it in Carson City, and open it to the public with an educational purpose.

“I already consider it a success because so many people have come together,” said Loflin.

The Historic Resources Commission discussed what role it might take at its Thursday meeting.

“I just look at this as an opportunity. It’s such a beautiful building,” said commission member Donald Smit. “Can’t we approach the Board of Supervisors and see if they can participate and turn it into a useful city building?”

The building needs $1.5 million in renovations after damage caused by a fire in March, according to its current owners, Charlie and Karen Abowd. The costs could be lower as those estimates were for a restaurant rehab.

The property has been for sale since 2018. Jacksons, next door to it, plans to acquire it to expand its gas station and convenience store and will demolish the restaurant, but has offered to make the building available free of charge to anyone who can move it by March 1.