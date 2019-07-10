Fundraiser will help Muscle Powered build trails in Carson City

A fundraiser that will help Carson City’s Muscle Powered build trails also offers the chance to win a mountain bike valued at $6,000

The 2019 Hail the Trail is a fundraiser for trails. Three winners will receive a new mountain bike from Specialized Bikes, Pivot Cycles and Scott Sports.

To date, Hail the Trail has raised more than $70,000, benefiting trail building organizations in the host communities of the Epic Rides Series, including:

Muscle Powered in Carson City

Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance in Prescott, Arizona

Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Association in Grand Junction, Colorado

Ozark Off-Road Cyclists in Northwest Arkansas

100% of the proceeds will help fund work crews to maintain the existing trail and build new trails in each host community.

Muscle Powered is working on the Capitol to Tahoe Trail and Lincoln Bypass trail, both in the final phase of permitting. Once approved, these trails will be built and incorporated into the Carson City Off-Road course, making for one continuous singletrack from the Tahoe Rim Trail all the way down to Carson City.

Supporters can purchase tickets for $5 each, with no limit to how many tickets purchased. All funds raised go to the aforementioned trail organizations, providing more trail opportunities for the public and a lasting legacy from each Epic Rides produced event.

The three winners will receive either a 2019 Specialized Epic Pro, a 2019 Pivot Mach 6C or a 2019 Scott Spark RC900 WC, each with a retail value of more than $6,000.

The Hail the Trail fundraiser runs through Tuesday, July 23. Winners will be drawn on Friday, July 26. Complete program information and tickets can be purchased at epicrides.com/hailthetrail.

The more tickets purchased, the better the odds of winning while enabling more trail to be constructed.

For information on the Off-Road Series, visit epicrides.com.