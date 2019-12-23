Gas prices in Nevada drop ahead of Christmas travel

Nevada gas prices have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $3.23, according to a news release from GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Nevada are 19.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In Carson City, the price per gallon was as low as $2.99 at some stations Monday morning, according to gasbuddy.com.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nevada is priced at $2.65/gallon while the most expensive is $4.26/g. The lowest price in the entire country stands at $1.64/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.53/g. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Nevada and the national average going back a decade:

Dec. 23, 2018: $2.97/g (U.S. average: $2.31/g)

Dec. 23, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. average: $2.44/g)

Dec. 23, 2016: $2.40/g (U.S. average: $2.28/g)

Dec. 23, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. average: $2.01/g)

Dec. 23, 2014: $2.56/g (U.S. average: $2.36/g)

Dec. 23, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. average: $3.24/g)

Dec. 23, 2012: $3.21/g (U.S. average: $3.24/g)

Dec. 23, 2011: $3.34/g (U.S. average: $3.22/g)

Dec. 23, 2010: $3.06/g (U.S. average: $3.00/g)

Dec. 23, 2009: $2.72/g (U.S. average: $2.56/g)

“With motorists preparing to hit the road to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, the national average has seen its seventh weekly decline, falling to a fresh low since March,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in the release. “Closing out 2019 will likely see some additional downward momentum… .”