Gate on Ash Canyon Road to re-open July 4 weekend

The gate on Ash Canyon Road located at the trailhead to the Ash to Kings Trail will re-open to all motorized vehicle traffic starting July 4 weekend.

The road has been closed to protect it during heavy precipitation in the winter. All road repairs have been completed, and the road is passable for both non-motorized and high-clearance four-wheel drive motorized travel. Users should exercise caution based on weather conditions when traveling the road.

For information on the Ash Canyon Road, contact Lyndsey Boyer, senior natural resource specialist, 775-887-2262, ext. 7341.