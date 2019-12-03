Geology Club holds rock, gem and fossil sale at Western Nevada College

The public can start or grow a rock collection through the Western Nevada College Geology Club’s fourth annual free Gem, Mineral and Fossil Sale that runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the Bristlecone Building lobby.

Come early for the best selection.

“We have rock, mineral, fossil, gem, and shell specimens from all over the world,” said professor of geosciences Winnie Kortemeier, the club adviser who estimates that more than 1,000 samples will be part of the sale on the mezzanine level of the Bristlecone Building.

New this year is an extensive collection of shells and fossils. According to Kortemeier, “Geology samples make great Christmas gifts for kids, as long as it’s not coal. And these beautiful samples need homes for the holidays.”

Kortemeier said the sale is important to the club to help establish a scholarship for students interested in the geosciences.