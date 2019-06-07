Geothermal energy spotlighted at Carson City Democratic luncheon

Monday’s Democratic luncheon will feature a presentation by the business development team of Ormat Technologies, owner-operator of the Steamboat geothermal complex south of Reno. Ormat designs and builds geothermal and recovered energy generating equipment for power generators in 30 countries around the world. In Africa, Central America and the United States, they supply energy from their own plants to utilities that distribute electricity directly to consumers.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the banquet room of Carson City’s Round Table on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. Sponsored by the Democratic Men’s Committee, these luncheons help keep the lights on at Carson City’s Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren’t required. All are welcome.

For information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.