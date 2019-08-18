Girls State Tea exposes students to government affairs

Recently, the American Legion Auxiliary Capitol Unit 4 held its annual Girls State Tea at the Governor’s Mansion. Proceeds from the tea benefit Girls State delegates from Carson, Douglas, Incline and Sierra Lutheran high schools. Delegates were interviewed and selected based on academics and leadership qualities in school and in local communities. Girls State is an Americanism study program, and delegates are given information and gain exposure in the affairs of government that will increase their interest and usefulness as citizens.

