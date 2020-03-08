Grand Princess update: Ship to disembark Monday, second Carson family on ship

A second Carson City family has been identified on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the San Francisco coast that’s now scheduled to dock in Oakland Monday.

The ship is carrying at least 21 passengers that have tested positive with the coronavirus and has least 1,000 Californians to be quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Air Station in San Diego. At least two known Nevadan families will return with more details to follow.

Laura Dunn of Carson City, also on the Grand Princess with her sister, brother-in-law and their son, in a Facebook chat with the Appeal Sunday, said the captain informed passengers disembarkation would take “several days.”

“We are being well taken care of,” Dunn said. “We had crafts and puzzles delivered daily and they offer exercise videos and today a wonderful church service via television. We have been given many movies as well as live news and other stations.”

But Dunn said they’ve been awaiting updates as they remained confined to their two-family suite, where they’ve had access to a balcony.

“The thing that bothers us most is the ‘not knowing’ when or what is going to happen to us,’ ” Dunn said. “Spirits are good.”

She said she was unable to access her e-mail but said perhaps she would when they reach Oakland.

She noted, however, the staff has offered a confidential number for mental health issues and questions for those in need.

While families mostly had been confined to their own cabins, however, Dunn did report after noon, guests finally received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rotate onto the decks for fresh air and exercise, taking families from inside cabins first.

Steve and Zita Waclo, also on the ship, noted Sunday they continued to do well with the staff’s continuing offerings of food, playing cards, jewelry kits and movies for entertainment.

The ship’s passengers are expected to begin disembarking Monday at the Port of Oakland, with Californians who have tested with the COVID-19 virus to be sent to California hospitals. Those who have tested negative will be quarantined at a federal isolation facility and will be subjected to further testing, according to reports from ABC. Oakland was chosen for its convenience and ease to transport the passengers safely as they leave the ship.

Results on Friday showed 21 of the 46 passengers and crew from the Grand Princess tested positive. The ship left San Francisco for a Hawaiian cruise Feb. 21.