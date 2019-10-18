Greenhouse Project benefit scheduled Nov. 11 in Carson City

The 11th annual Celebrity Chef & Harvest Dinner, to benefit The Greenhouse Project, takes place Monday, Nov. 11 at the Governor’s Mansion, Nevada Room.

“I am thrilled this year to be working with chefs and sponsors Collin Smith and Chris Nealon of Roundabout Catering,” said Chef Charlie Abowd, who first started the dinner 12 years ago as a tribute to his father, restaurateur Paul Abowd, and 11 years ago, decided to turn the event into an event that provides a large part of TGP’s annual operating budget.

TGP is a growing facility on Carson High school’s campus, that provides ag education and food for the community’s food insecure.

The multi-course dinner is wine or beer-paired, the choice of ticket holders.

In the past, the event was hosted at Cafe at Adele’s, but since its closing due to a fire that occurred in March, a new venue was needed.

“Thankfully, the Governor Mansion provides the space and amenities required to conduct an event such as this,” said Karen Abowd, TGP president. “There have been personal challenges, but the show must go on, and we’re fortunate to have this space available.

“While our course sponsorships have been met, we do still need an Angel Donor.”

The Angel Donor provides a $5,000 gift that is matched by attendees over the evening. The donor can be one person or several people pooling resources.

Auction items this year include the Burner Mobile Progressive Dinner, art from Jeffrey Pace, owner of Artsy Fartsy Gallery’s personal collection and a Paella Dinner for 10

Photographer Tanja Musselman is providing beautiful wild horse photos and Hometown Health has donated a DNA testing kit with a basket of local goods as this year’s raffle items.

“It is only through the generosity of others that TGP continues its work, and our community, individuals and businesses have always been amazing in their support,” she said.

Tickets are limited, going fast and cost $200 each. Be prepared to choose whether beer or wine is preferred.

This year’s sponsors include Lone Mountain Veterinary Hospital, Vidler Water, U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, RISE, Nature’s Bakery, Waste Management and Tony and Margaret Sheedy.

In-kind sponsors are Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, Artsy Fartsy Gallery, Chef Don Pepe and Carpe Nevada, LLC, Carson Tahoe Health, Hometown Health, Musselman and Kippy and Jeremy Spilker.

Nevada Governor’s Mansion is located at 606 Mountain St., Carson City. To be an Angel Donor, to purchase tickets and for information, call Karen Abowd at 775-232-8626.