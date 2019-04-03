 Construction starts on Nissan Dealership in South Carson Street | NevadaAppeal.com

Construction starts on Nissan Dealership in South Carson Street

Carson City | April 3, 2019

Mayor Bob Crowell, Supervisor Lori Bagwell, Chris Russell, and Bill Miles, Miles Construction throw dirt on 4-acre site of future Carson City Nissan dealership. Russell, the dealership's owner, said the 25,000 square foot dealership on South Carson Street will open Nov. 1.
Anne Knowles/Nevada Appeal

Mayor Bob Crowell, Supervisor Lori Bagwell, Chris Russell, and Bill Miles, Miles Construction throw dirt on 4-acre site of future
Carson City Nissan dealership. Russell, the dealership’s owner, said the 25,000 square foot dealership on South Carson Street will open Nov. 1

Carson City
Construction starts on Nissan Dealership in South Carson Street

Construction starts on Nissan Dealership in South Carson Street

April 3, 2019

Mayor Bob Crowell, Supervisor Lori Bagwell, Chris Russell, and Bill Miles, Miles Construction throw dirt on 4-acre site of future Carson City Nissan dealership. Russell, the dealership’s owner, said the 25,000 square foot dealership on...

See more