Groups post blue bows representing National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Representatives from Xquisite and Advocates to End Domestic Violence partnered to post blue bows along Carson Street Friday to signify January as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Xquisite founder Brenda Sandquist, AEDV and Sexual Assault Response Advocate Traci Trenoweth and volunteer Jessica Weisser posted 114 smaller bows and eight larger bows along Carson City’s Capitol buildings, including the Attorney General’s office, and on lightposts in front of Carson Street’s businesses to serve as a reminder of the need to help victims of trafficking.

“We just want to bring awareness to our city,” Sandquist said. “There’s over 40 million enslaved in human trafficking in the world. And I think a lot of times in most communities, people don’t think it happens here, but with the brothels out there and on the streets in Reno, we have it here.”

On Monday, Attorney General’s staff members will post a banner on its building. Then, on Jan. 11, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Sandquist said there will be local activities planned, followed by a campaign to emphasize the importance of reporting domestic violence or trafficking activites to help themselves or others involved in dangerous, illegal activities.

Trenoweth said AEDV experiences many clients coming through seeking assistance.

“Human trafficking is just as important, and it touches so many of our clients and to bring awareness is all the better,” she said.

“We’re doing it for a great cause,” Weisser added. ”People need to speak up and understand what’s going on in their communities.”

Sandquist said the larger campaign is planned for February.