Harvest Train weekend coming to Carson City railroad museum

The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City is packing a whole lot of family fun into its annual Harvest Train festivities this year.

The event is the weekend of Oct. 19-20 and will include carnival-style games, a pumpkin patch, the Snap Wagon Photo Booth, Kona Ice Hawaiian Shave Ice, the West Coast Railroaders Group and their speeders, train rides and more.

Several nonprofit groups will have information tables at the event, including the Carson Comstock Girl Scouts, Carson Valley Fastpitch Softball, Ron Wood Family Resource Center (Saturday only), and Silver State Celebrity Pageants.

Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum will be doing face painting for youngsters both days.

Tickets are available at the museum the day of the event and are not sold in advance. Each day the museum will be offering wristbands available for purchase. This includes museum admission and unlimited train rides. Prices are as follows: $15 adults; $10 ages 12-17 and museum members; $5 ages 4-11; and free for ages 3 and younger.

Regular single-entry, single-ride museum admission and train ride fares will be available, too.

For information contact the museum at 775-687-6953 x224 or amichalski@nevadaculture.org.