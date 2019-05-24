Health Inspections for May 22, 2019

Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

April 22

Rancho Liquor 99 Cents and More

Packaged liquor; liquor store

1302 Langley Drive #7, 8

Gardnerville

Score: 5

Grade: A

Critical violation: Inspector observed raw eggs stored above milk. Eggs must be stored below all other food and beverage products to prevent cross-contamination if eggs were to break and cause leakage.

Non-critical violation: Observed no thermometer to be easily located in walk-in unit. Also observed a heat thermometer place in the freezer reach-in unit not being able to measure accurate temperatures.

Moose and Squirrel Bar

Bar

1302 Langley Drive #4

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Warewashing equipment is inadequate, damaged or otherwise in need of repair/servicing. The facility’s high temperature dishwashing machine was not reaching the required temperature at dish level (160 degrees Fahrenheit). Facility will need to use an alternative method until machine has been repaired. A follow-up will be conducted to ensure machine is properly functioning.

Dollar General Gardnerville

Retail grocery

1257 Pit Road

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Grocery Outlet #264

Retail grocery

1329 U.S. 395 #12-3

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Inspector observed raw salmon and other raw meat products stored on the floor.

April 25

C.O.D. Casino

Bar

1595 Esmeralda Ave.

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Nevada Joe Coffee on Main

Takeout; coffees and other beverages to go

1572 N. U.S. 395

Minden

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap. Ensure hand sink is always stocked with soap and paper towels to allow employees to practice proper handwashing procedures. Soap bottles should not be transferred back and forth from the warewashing area to the hand sink. Each area must be provided with its own.

JJ’s Mexican Food

1532 N. U.S. 395 #7

Gardnerville

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Restroom adjacent to dining room areas or located in areas of food preparation or warewashing not self-closing.

Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed __ stored in __ at an internal temperature of __ degrees Fahrenheit.

Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed raw beef, raw chicken, salsa, cooked beef stored in plastic containers in the reach-in unit at an internal temperature of 42 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. It is highly recommended to switch to stainless steel containers so that heat transfer is more efficient rather than continuing to use plastic containers. Plastic containers are great insulators and are not recommended when trying to cool down food products. If continuing to use plastic containers, portions must be half the amount that is normally being stored in order to keep temperatures 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Facility must strictly monitor each refrigeration unit in the kitchen area if storing multiple batches of food. It is important to keep temperatures from reaching 41 degrees Fahrenheit and above to prevent bacteria growth and risks of foodborne illnesses. All prep table units also must be monitored to be kept close when not preparing food dishes to keep temperatures below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Restaurant; Oyster Bar

50 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Non-critical violation: The floor sink is occluded and must be repaired immediately.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Bar; Steakhouse Bar

50 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Heavenly

Restaurant; East Peak BBQ

375 Quaking Aspen Road

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Heavenly

Bar; East Peak Outdoor Bar

375 Quaking Aspen Road

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

April 26

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; Bistro Bar

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 10

Grade: A

Critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse.

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device). (Corrected April 26.)

Dollar Tree #03743

Market

1770 U.S. 395 #A

Minden

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed restroom missing a small portion of tile near toilet floor.

Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that may allow for pest entry. Replace insulation gaskets for the back entry door of the store to prevent pests and other vermin from gaining entry access to the back storage area.

Target Store T-1239

Restaurant

910 Jacks Valley Road

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Target Store T-1239

Market

910 Jacks Valley Road

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; Adventure Cafe

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; bakery

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 10

Grade: A

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; Bistro Bar

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 10

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed cream sauce stored in the prep station refrigerator at an internal temperator of 43 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; employee cafeteria

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Bar; pool bar

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Restaurant; main kitchen

100 Lake Pkwy.

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Cleaning and maintenance tools are not properly stored or are not properly maintained.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Sub Station

Correctional facility kitchen

175 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Lakeside Inn and Casino

Bar; Tavern Bar

168 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).

April 30

Cafe Girasole

Restaurant

1483 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Cafe Girasole

Caterer; Abby-Jo’s Catering

1483 U.S. 395

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

Tahoe Toffee Candy Co.

Processing plant for candy

P.O. Box 2221

Gardnerville

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 2

Dollar General #14780

Retail grocery; groceries and liquor store

3059 E. U.S. 50

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Jimmy G’s Cigar Bar

Bar/lounge 51-100 seats; cigar bar and lounge

301 N. Carson St.

Carson City

Score: 5

Grade: A

Critical violation: Food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Restaurant 51-100 seats; restaurant with beer and wine

1457 S. Carson St.

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Schwan’s Sales Inc.

Wholesale distributing; also Tony’s Pizza Trucks

45 Red Rock

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 3

Mom & Pop’s Nook

Restaurant 0-50 seats

401 S. Carson St.

Carson City

Score: 2

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: The wall behind the smaller cooking devices in the kitchen is damaged and no longer easily cleanable.

May 4

Kim’s Kool Treats

Mobile ice cream/sno cone vehicle

2275 E. Ninth St.

Silver Springs

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 6

CVS Pharmacy #9981

Convenience store

3240 E. U.S. 50

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza

Restaurant 0-50 seats

1894 E. U.S. 50 #5

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

May 6

Antojitos El Mundo Latino

Snack bar/concession

910 E. William St.

Carson City

Score: 0

Grade: A

Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, there was no certified food safety manager on duty.

Non-critical violation: Ice cream bars were noted in the white reach in freezer without proper packaging and proper labeling.

Non-critical violation: At many of the employee and customer handwash sinks, there was no soap and disposable paper hand towels for people to properly wash their hands.