Health Inspections for May 22, 2019
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.
April 22
Rancho Liquor 99 Cents and More
Packaged liquor; liquor store
1302 Langley Drive #7, 8
Gardnerville
Score: 5
Grade: A
Critical violation: Inspector observed raw eggs stored above milk. Eggs must be stored below all other food and beverage products to prevent cross-contamination if eggs were to break and cause leakage.
Non-critical violation: Observed no thermometer to be easily located in walk-in unit. Also observed a heat thermometer place in the freezer reach-in unit not being able to measure accurate temperatures.
Moose and Squirrel Bar
Bar
1302 Langley Drive #4
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Warewashing equipment is inadequate, damaged or otherwise in need of repair/servicing. The facility’s high temperature dishwashing machine was not reaching the required temperature at dish level (160 degrees Fahrenheit). Facility will need to use an alternative method until machine has been repaired. A follow-up will be conducted to ensure machine is properly functioning.
Dollar General Gardnerville
Retail grocery
1257 Pit Road
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Grocery Outlet #264
Retail grocery
1329 U.S. 395 #12-3
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Inspector observed raw salmon and other raw meat products stored on the floor.
April 25
C.O.D. Casino
Bar
1595 Esmeralda Ave.
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Nevada Joe Coffee on Main
Takeout; coffees and other beverages to go
1572 N. U.S. 395
Minden
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap. Ensure hand sink is always stocked with soap and paper towels to allow employees to practice proper handwashing procedures. Soap bottles should not be transferred back and forth from the warewashing area to the hand sink. Each area must be provided with its own.
JJ’s Mexican Food
1532 N. U.S. 395 #7
Gardnerville
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Restroom adjacent to dining room areas or located in areas of food preparation or warewashing not self-closing.
Critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed __ stored in __ at an internal temperature of __ degrees Fahrenheit.
Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed raw beef, raw chicken, salsa, cooked beef stored in plastic containers in the reach-in unit at an internal temperature of 42 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. It is highly recommended to switch to stainless steel containers so that heat transfer is more efficient rather than continuing to use plastic containers. Plastic containers are great insulators and are not recommended when trying to cool down food products. If continuing to use plastic containers, portions must be half the amount that is normally being stored in order to keep temperatures 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Facility must strictly monitor each refrigeration unit in the kitchen area if storing multiple batches of food. It is important to keep temperatures from reaching 41 degrees Fahrenheit and above to prevent bacteria growth and risks of foodborne illnesses. All prep table units also must be monitored to be kept close when not preparing food dishes to keep temperatures below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Restaurant; Oyster Bar
50 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).
Non-critical violation: The floor sink is occluded and must be repaired immediately.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Bar; Steakhouse Bar
50 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Heavenly
Restaurant; East Peak BBQ
375 Quaking Aspen Road
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Heavenly
Bar; East Peak Outdoor Bar
375 Quaking Aspen Road
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
April 26
The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; Bistro Bar
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 10
Grade: A
Critical violation: Chlorine residual of less than 50 ppm is detected on dishware after mechanical final rinse.
Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device). (Corrected April 26.)
Dollar Tree #03743
Market
1770 U.S. 395 #A
Minden
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed restroom missing a small portion of tile near toilet floor.
Non-critical violation: Gaps/holes exist in walls, door and/or windows to the exterior of the building that may allow for pest entry. Replace insulation gaskets for the back entry door of the store to prevent pests and other vermin from gaining entry access to the back storage area.
Target Store T-1239
Restaurant
910 Jacks Valley Road
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Target Store T-1239
Market
910 Jacks Valley Road
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; Adventure Cafe
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; bakery
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 10
Grade: A
The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; Bistro Bar
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 10
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).
Non-critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support microorganism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed between 42 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspector observed cream sauce stored in the prep station refrigerator at an internal temperator of 43 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; employee cafeteria
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Bar; pool bar
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe
Restaurant; main kitchen
100 Lake Pkwy.
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Cleaning and maintenance tools are not properly stored or are not properly maintained.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Sub Station
Correctional facility kitchen
175 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Lakeside Inn and Casino
Bar; Tavern Bar
168 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device).
April 30
Cafe Girasole
Restaurant
1483 U.S. 395
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Cafe Girasole
Caterer; Abby-Jo’s Catering
1483 U.S. 395
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
Tahoe Toffee Candy Co.
Processing plant for candy
P.O. Box 2221
Gardnerville
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 2
Dollar General #14780
Retail grocery; groceries and liquor store
3059 E. U.S. 50
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Jimmy G’s Cigar Bar
Bar/lounge 51-100 seats; cigar bar and lounge
301 N. Carson St.
Carson City
Score: 5
Grade: A
Critical violation: Food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Restaurant 51-100 seats; restaurant with beer and wine
1457 S. Carson St.
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Schwan’s Sales Inc.
Wholesale distributing; also Tony’s Pizza Trucks
45 Red Rock
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 3
Mom & Pop’s Nook
Restaurant 0-50 seats
401 S. Carson St.
Carson City
Score: 2
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: The wall behind the smaller cooking devices in the kitchen is damaged and no longer easily cleanable.
May 4
Kim’s Kool Treats
Mobile ice cream/sno cone vehicle
2275 E. Ninth St.
Silver Springs
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 6
CVS Pharmacy #9981
Convenience store
3240 E. U.S. 50
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza
Restaurant 0-50 seats
1894 E. U.S. 50 #5
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
May 6
Antojitos El Mundo Latino
Snack bar/concession
910 E. William St.
Carson City
Score: 0
Grade: A
Non-critical violation: At the time of the inspection, there was no certified food safety manager on duty.
Non-critical violation: Ice cream bars were noted in the white reach in freezer without proper packaging and proper labeling.
Non-critical violation: At many of the employee and customer handwash sinks, there was no soap and disposable paper hand towels for people to properly wash their hands.