Homicide on Washoe Tribe property off Curry Street under investigation

Tribal authorities are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred on Boyle Way in the Washoe Tribe’s Carson Indian Colony off of south Curry Street.

Carson sheriff’s deputies and tribal police responded to a report of a shooting at about 3 a.m. Friday. The victim was found shot do death in a residence on tribal property.

Tribal authorities took over the investigation.

No details were available and calls to both the Washoe Tribe and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, who tribal authorities must report criminal incidents to, were not returned.

No further information was available.