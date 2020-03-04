Humane Society adoption fees waived for ‘Staff Picks’ this weekend

The Nevada Humane Society team members who care for shelter animals work tirelessly to help them find forever homes. NHS’ Staff Picks promotion is an opportunity to highlight the special connections its team has with the animals in shelters and encourage the adoptions of these pets by making them free to good homes.

During the past two weeks, staff and volunteers have had the opportunity to select their favorite shelter animal, get a professional photo done of them with their staff pick and this weekend, Friday to Sunday, adoption fees on all Staff Pick shelter pets are waived, making them free.

The Staff Picks Promotion is taking place in NHS’ Reno and Carson City shelters. During the promotion, professional photos of the Nevada Humane Society staff with their favorite shelter pets will be displayed throughout the Reno and Carson shelters along with stories from staff members sharing why they selected their “Staff Pick” and how that shelter animal has had an impact on their life.

All cats and dogs are spayed and neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before being adopted. These services normally would cost more than $200.

“Abby is a very sweet and affectionate 11-year-old cat who was abandoned in May 2019 and has been living at our Reno shelter ever since. Over the past year, I have made a point to visit with Abby almost every day to make sure she gets attention and human interaction despite having to live at the shelter in a cage for so long. I have become very attached to this gentle girl over the past year and hope very much that making her my Staff Pick helps to get her adopted!” said Richie Campbell, NHS volunteer and events coordinator.

Nevada Humane Society’s shelters are located at 2825 Longley Lane in Reno, 775-856-2000, or 549 Airport Way in Carson City, 775-887-2171.

Both shelter locations are open for adoptions seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., except Saturdays when they open at 10 a.m.

For information, call 775-856-2000 or visit http://www.nevadahumanesociety.org.